Emergency responders tend to a collision west of Salmon Arm near the 50th Ave. NW intersection on Tuesday, June 25. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

Police say a 66-year-old Shuswap man is dead following a collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency services responded to a fatal collision at 50th Ave. NW.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with E Division Traffic Services says upon arrival, officers determined two pickup trucks had collided head on. Police later confirmed one person involved in the collision had died.

Halskov told the Observer Wednesday, June 26, that the deceased was a 66-year-old Shuswap resident.

“The occupants of the other vehicle were a man and woman from Alberta who sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Halskov in an email.

While he could provide no further information on the cause of the collision, he said the investigation is being considered non-criminal in nature, “as evidence suggests the deceased driver’s actions caused the crash.”

Read more: UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Read more: Collision on Highway 97B claims life

Read more: Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

The highway remained closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon as officers with Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS), the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call TCETS in Revelstoke at 250-837-5255.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

In photos: Learning Lahal provides fun and strategy for visitors to Pierre’s Point

The traditional stick game was part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read