Ken Derkach, a Salmon Arm man who police reported missing on May 26, has been found alive and well. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap man reported missing by RCMP has been found unharmed

Salmon Arm resident apologizes for having caused anyone concern

A man who Salmon Arm RCMP reported missing has been found alive and well – and apologetic.

Police issued a news release on Thursday, May 28 requesting the public’s help locating Ken Derkach, 56, who had been last seen in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, May 26. In the news release, police said they had concern for his health and well-being.

Officers were able to confirm his whereabouts on Friday evening.

Derkach told the Salmon Arm Observer that he regrets having caused anyone worry or concern.

Read more: RCMP request public’s help in locating missing Salmon Arm man

Read more: Street life taking its toll

Derkach is well-known in the community as he is without a home and most recently has spent time sitting with a friend near the entrance to the Centenoka Park Mall parking lot.

Another friend who is also homeless had come into a little money. It was nighttime Tuesday and they were both cold so the man treated Derkach to some time in a hotel.

Derkach said he didn’t realize he would be missed or people would be worried about him.

“I won’t do that again without telling anyone,” he vowed.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armmissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency crews rush youth to hospital after quadding accident in West Kelowna
Next story
Similkameen winery co-owned by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man reported missing by RCMP has been found unharmed

Ken Derkach apologizes for having caused anyone concern

Preparations for flooding in the Shuswap accelerate

A sandbagging machine and a crew to run it have been set up in Silver Creek.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours in parts of the Interior

From mouldy attics to giant wasp nests, Shuswap home inspector shares surprising finds

Salmon Arm’s Brad Campbell assembling photo gallery of disturbing discoveries

WorkSafe BC conducted 70 inspections in the Okanagan amid B.C.’s reopening plan

WorkSafe BC has conducted 100 inspections at restaurants across the province since May 19

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Similkameen winery co-owned by Dr. Bonnie Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer is part of the original ownership group of Clos du Soleil in Keremeos

Emergency crews rush youth to hospital after quadding accident in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s new off-road vehicle was used in the rescue

Shuswap History in Pictures: Floodwater food run

A young boy rows through Sicamous’ streets during the 1972 flood.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

Most Read