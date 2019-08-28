Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

A South Shuswap man is in intensive care in Kamloops with severe injuries caused by an explosion on Aug. 25.

According to a GoFundMe page created by his family, Rolf Manthey was attempting to light the furnace in a travel trailer outside his home when a propane leak caused an explosion.

Pat Manthey, Rolf’s cousin’s wife, is assisting his family with the fundraising effort. Rolf’s wife Brenda, who was in the house at the time of the explosion, told Pat she heard a hiss and then a loud bang. The explosion rocked the trailer with enough force to send parts of it flying across their lawn.

According to the GoFundMe page, Rolf was rushed to hospital in Kamloops to receive treatment for first-degree burns to his hands and face. He is currently in the ICU in a drug-induced slumber to ease the pain caused by severe burns to his left lung. Pat said his position, lying on the floor of the trailer trying to light the furnace, likely protected him from more severe injuries.

“Rolf is a kind and generous man that would give you the shirt off his back. It will be a long and tough road to recovery so this will help Rolf and his wife Brenda alleviate some of the worry about the day-to-day expenses,” Pat wrote on the GoFundMe page.

She added that assistance with expenses is especially important because Rolf is self-employed.

CSRD Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

As of Aug. 28 the GoFundMe campaign has raised $265 of its $5,000 goal.

