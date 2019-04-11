(Kamloops this Week)

Shuswap man who fatally struck motorcyclist to undergo psychiatric assessment

Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was determined to be not criminally responsible for the crash

Kamloops This Week

A Shuswap-area man who was driving a truck that struck and killed a motorcyclist near Chase three years ago will undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine his risk to re-offend.

Brian Watson, 60, was killed in a crash on Squilax-Anglemont Road on April 3, 2016. Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Watson’s death, but that charge was later downgraded to criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Swann admitted to having been behind the wheel at the time his truck struck Watson, but argued he had “a disease of the mind” at the time.

After input from doctors, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley ruled in February that Swann could not be held criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

READ MORE: Shuswap man found not criminally responsible for death of motorcyclist

Brian Watson was killed in an April 3, 2016, hit-and-run crash in Magna Bay.

During a brief hearing on Wednesday, Dley ordered Swann undergo a risk assessment before receiving a disposition from the B.C. Review Board.

“The focus of that [February] hearing was to determine whether or not Mr. Swann was criminally responsible for his actions,” Dley said.

“That issue is very different than the issue I am dealing with today — and that is whether or not Mr. Swann poses a risk to the public.”

Dley ordered Swann undergo an assessment prior to his disposition by the review board.

Watson worked as a facilities painter for the Kamloops-Thompson school district. His wife, Ila, was present in court for each of Swann’s appearances dating back to 2016.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat
Next story
‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Just Posted

Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

City’s 2019 paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Teacher wants to add beauty to tunnel under Highway 1

City council to decide how much it will contribute to mural project

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Shuswap man who fatally struck motorcyclist to undergo psychiatric assessment

Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was determined to be not criminally responsible for the crash

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

Turbidity prompts North Okanagan water source swap

Kal Lake switched to Duteau Creek

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Vernon Cadets to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

Organizers are hosting a final fundraiser for the trip at the Kalamalka Hotel on Wednesday, April 24.

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

Most Read