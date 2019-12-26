Shuswap Market News Year in Review – August

Celebrated Canadian folk singer Valdy helped Roots and Blues volunteers take down heavy fence panels the morning after the festival was over. (Contributed)

• A 53-year-old Alberta man died after falling from the edge of the gorge near the Sicamous Creek Falls. Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the man, a Sherwood Park resident, was hiking with a family member shortly before noon on July 29 when he fell into the gorge below.

• Carlin’s community hall received emergency grant funding of $17,700 to repair the structure’s foundation after it was found the retaining wall beneath the building had moved, compromising its structural integrity.

• The Peewee A and AA Hornets qualified for provincials at their final zone tournaments.

• Salmon Arm was officially home to an up-and running Mr Mikes restaurant when its doors opened at 11 a.m. on July 29. Despite the low-key opening, customers eager to try out the new eatery filed in steadily over the noon hour and beyond. All who were asked as they left the restaurant said the food was good, as was the service.

• A noticeable haze in the Shuswap over the August long weekend. was believed to be smoke from as far away as Siberia in Russia according to Environment Canada.

• The new gazebo at Blackburn Park was to stand strong on a foundation of community support. At a special meeting of council, city politicians expressed thanked the Salmar Community Association for contributing $25,000 to cover any unforeseen construction costs on the project. The project began with an approximate $100,000 price tag, to which the Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributed $50,000.

• Amber and Hardy Haase’s successful line of botanical health and beauty products have become the foundation for the Shuswap couple’s latest endeavour: Wild Craft Mercantile, located in Salmon Arm at 180 Lakeshore Dr. NE.

• A five-year-old boy drowned when he climbed into a neighbour’s above-ground pool in Anglemont. The child could not be revived after he was pulled from the pool and attempts made to resuscitate him at the scene and in an ambulance en route to a waiting helicopter at a landing strip in Anglemont.

• In a close vote, city council upheld its 2016 decision to terminate the lease lots at Canoe Beach in 2021. At the Aug. 12 council meeting, with six of seven members present (Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond was absent), the mayor and two councillors voted for council taking another look at the plan to terminate the leases in October 2021, while three councillors voted against the motion.

• Celebrated Canadian folk singer and Order of Canada recipient Valdy left a positive impression the annual Roots and Blues Festival. As entertaining as Valdy was, it was his actions the day after the event that impressed festival volunteers Randy and Gwen Brillon. Near the merchandise tent, a lone volunteer was struggling to move heavy metal fence panels. “As we were standing there, this girl was out front working on trying to take this fence down by herself,” Gwen said. “(Valdy) said, ‘There’s no way she can take that down herself — she needs someone on the other end,’ so away he went.” Valdy and the Brillons spent about half an hour assisting the volunteer with taking down and stacking the lengths of fencing.

• Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors voted against implementing building inspection services for Electoral Area D in 2020. The area includes Silver Creek, Falkland, Ranchero or Deep Creek.

• Salmon Arm hockey player Shane Hanna left for Denmark on Aug. 2 to play with Rungsted Seier Capital in Denmark’s Champions Hockey League.

• Celebration were held as the Adams Lake band opened the Chief Atahm High School and Language Centre.

