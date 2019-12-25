Residents along Newsome Creek in Sorrento were concerned about ongoing erosion of the creek’s bank. (Westrek Geotechnical Services Ltd, CSRD photo)

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – January

A look back at events that made headlines in January.

  • Dec. 25, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • News

JANUARY

• A group of three snowmobilers from Armstrong spent New Years Eve on the Owlhead trails after two of their sleds got stuck in a ravine. Shuswap Search and Rescue initiated a search at 8:30 p.m. Following an unsuccessful nighttime search, the men were located at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, and were picked up by helicopter. On Jan. 5, Shuswap Search and Rescue were in the Blue Lake snowmobile area after two sledders from Alberta went missing. They were located with the help of an FRS (Family Radio Service) radio in a steep ravine north of the Blue Lake cabin.

• After an eight-and-a-half hour day of deliberation on Monday, Jan. 7, Salmon Arm council reduced the proposed 4.88 per cent tax increase to 4.25 per cent. That was accomplished largely through financial tweaking and using reserves. It was later reduced again to 3.3 per cent after an accounting error was discovered .

• The Salmon Arm Silverbacks started the year with a 3-1 win versus the Penticton Vees.

• A dog died and another was missing following a Jan. 14 residential fire in Blind Bay. But the homeowners made it out alive, likely because they were alerted to the fire by their dogs’ barking, said Columbia Shuswap Regional District Assistant Fire Chief Sean Coubrough.

• The effects of floods, fires and lengthy fall rains were felt by farmers and local animal rescue groups. According to Belinda Lyall, founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, a horse rescue organization in Salmon Arm, a shortage of hay has further complicated the task of feeding and caring for the large number of horses she has rescued and seeks homes for.

• In the face of provincial government agencies steadfastly maintaining it was not its responsibility, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board took action to mitigate the rapid and dangerous erosion of Newsome Creek’s banks. The heavy freshets in 2017 and 2018 caused the creek to change its course, putting homes and businesses along Caen Road in Sorrento at risk.

• The B.C. government’s plan to set up a cannabis retail outlet in Salmon Arm were discussed at the Jan. 21 city development and planning meeting. The outlet was proposed to go in a yet-to-be constructed building near Dollarama on the SmartCentres site.

The B.C. Securities Commission lifted limits Jan. 15 on trading for the Liht Cannabis Corporation, the company behind a large medical cannabis growing operation under construction in the North Shuswap.

• Kenneth Robert Laforge, facing three charges in connection with a fire that damaged a 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm, was granted bail. Laforge, 38, was charged with mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

• More than 500 skiers started the annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Liht Cannabis Corp’s independent director Richard Huhn and chief operating officer Linda Sampson speak at the Cedar Heights Community Association in Sorrento, during one of two public information meetings held Nov. 17, the other which attracted more than 200 people in Celista. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks defenceman Andy Stevens moves the puck up the ice during the Feb. 22 game against Penticton, keeping an eye up for a good pass. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm
Next story
Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Just Posted

Waiting for the sun: a historical look at the Twelve Days of Christmas

Salmon Arm’s Les Ellenor breaks down the 12 days and their significance

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

Idling overrated: Shuswap drivers urged to drive cold vehicles after 30 seconds

City of Salmon Arm adds idling information, links to its website

From curb to compost: Tracking Salmon Arm’s food waste collection program

More than 50 per cent of waste collected being diverted from landfill

Vernon RCMP locate missing 33 year old

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

North Okanagan concert celebrates 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Community Concert Association production review

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Most Read