Work on the B.C. Housing-Canadian Mental Health Association project at 540 3rd St. SW, with 67 affordable housing units and 38 units with on-site supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, was on schedule in November. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – November

A look back at events that made headlines in November.

  • Dec. 27, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • News

NOVEMBER

• A 38-year-old man was in hospital in critical condition after police officers used a stun gun on him following a lengthy pursuit through the North Okanagan ended in Malakwa.

• It was a long and bumpy road, but Maureen Kennah-Hafstein’s 13-year journey reached smoother ground on Sept. 17, when the Salmon Arm woman underwent a deep brain stimulation procedure in Vancouver for Parkinson’s disease. On Nov. 5, she returned to Vancouver where the neural stimulator will be turned on for the first time. “This marks another ‘beginning’ on my continuing journey with Parkinson’s Disease,” she said.

• Safety Mart Foods in Chase was recognized as one of Canada’s finest independent grocery stores. At the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers the store received gold honours.

• The biggest treble clef sculpture in Salmon Arm, and possibly the world, was officially unveiled to a crowd of approximately 500 cheering supporters. The project was 18 months in the making and involved artists, designers, manufacturers and private business owners, all from Salmon Arm. Bill Laird spearheaded the largely collaborative effort involving many locals. “The goal is that when (you) sees this clef, you will way-find yourself to your favourite place, a cherished piece of music, your best friend or a loved one,” Laird told the crowd.

• It was announced the wharf area at Marine Park would get $500,000 worth of improvements in 2020. During budget deliberations, council approved plans to upgrade the main pier and floats.

• Salmar Theatres manager Daila Duford was honoured for employing people with developmental disabilities and making them feel a part of the Salmar team. Community Living BC announced Duford would receive an Inclusive Employer Award.

• Tickets to Shuswap Theatre’s upcoming performance of The Wizard of Oz had sold out.

• It was announced the homegrown automotive experts behind the TV reality series Rust Valley Restorers would be back for another season. The show centres around Mike Hall, a Tappen resident, and his team of like-minded classic car restorers who help people get their dream rides road ready.

• Following a stellar league performance, the Shuswap Middle School rugby team brought home the gold medal from a Rugby Sevens League championship in Kelowna.

• According to B.C. Housing, construction was on schedule for the two four-storey affordable rental buildings at 540 3rd St. SW. The 67 units were to be a mix of one- to four-bedroom units for families, seniors and people with disabilities. Rents would be geared to income, which means people will pay about 30 per cent of their gross household income. B.C. Housing expected construction to be complete by winter 2020.

• The Shuswap music world mourned the loss of one of its own following the death of well-known musician Willy Gaw. A concert was held in Celista, with funds raised going to support Gaw’s wife.

• It was learned that one month to the day before Gordon Parmenter was fatally shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ, his family home was badly damaged by fire. Matrix Gathergood, charged with first degree murder in Parmenter’s death, as well as aggravated assault for the wounding of another man in the church shooting, was charged with arson in relation to the fire.

TV’s Rust Valley Restorers, (from left) Tappen’s Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and his son Connor Hall. (Contributed)

Dorothy, played by Gabrielle Boutet, explains her journey to the jolly old land of Oz during a dress rehearsal for Shuswap Theatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz, which runs to Dec. 8. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Builders, sponsors and designers cut the ribbon while the treble clef is unveiled on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – November

