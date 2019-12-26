Salmon Arm composer Jean Ethridge shared a moment with Kamloops Symphony Orchestra musical director Dina Gilbert following the orchestra’s performance of its season opener, Romantic Elements, at the United Church. (Barb Brouwer photo)

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – October

A look back at events that made headlines in October.

  • Dec. 26, 2019 7:00 p.m.
  • News

OCTOBER

• Rudy Berghuys, national president of the Royal Canadian Humane Association, confirmed seven people who were at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ April 14 when a shooting occurred there that killed one man and wounded another, would receive either bronze or silver medals for bravery.

• An evacuation alert for two homes along Newsome Creek in Sorrento was rescinded. The two homes on Caen Road in Sorrento were on evacuation alert since April. The alert was due to erosion of the creek banks that the homes were located on.

• Four firefighters formed the initial attack on a residential blaze in Chase on Monday, Sept. 30. Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the department received the call shortly after 3 p.m. and rushed to the scene in the 900 block of Okanagan Avenue, up the street from the fire hall.

• The man accused of setting a fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm was ordered to stand trial. Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, was charged with mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

• Kamloops Symphony treated Shuswap classical music lovers to Romantic Elements, its season opener, featuring works by Mendelsshon, Tchaikovsky and Salmon Arm composer Jean Ethridge. The concert opened with the premiere of Ethridge’s Four Elements for Orchestra – Earth, Air, Fire and Water.

• Two-year-old Lilia Wiebe headed to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for phase four of her treatment. She was treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. after she was diagnosed at the end of May.

• RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West with the Salmon Arm RCMP said on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at about 5 p.m., a woman was cycling south on Balmoral Road in the South Shuswap toward the Trans-Canada Highway. The cyclist was hit by the mirror of a passing car and knocked off her bicycle. She described the vehicle as a small, older model, black car.

• The Larch Hills Trail Lighting Project was chosen as one of four national finalists in the 2019 Kraft Heinz Project Play contest. That meant the project was one of four in Canada—and the only one in B.C.— competing for a $250,000 top prize.

• In the federal election, Conservative MP Mel Arnold was re-elected in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with 48.8 per cent of the popular vote or 35,753 votes, compared to runner-up Liberal Cindy Derkaz with 22.7 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Chase Fire Department responded to a house fire Oct. 16. (contributed)

Runners head out of Salmon Arm from Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Shuswap Market News Year in Review – September

Just Posted

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – October

A look back at events that made headlines in October.

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – September

A look back at events that made headlines in September.

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – August

A look back at events that made headlines in August.

Snow on the way for Salmon Arm

More flurries in the forecast following Sunday reprieve

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – July

A look back at events that made headlines in July.

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Letter: Prioritize frontage road maintenance at Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection

Reader says roads, underpasses being treated as before reconfiguration

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Most Read