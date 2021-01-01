Tsútswecw Provincial Park interpretive centre sustains damage from fallen tree. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Tsútswecw Provincial Park interpretive centre sustains damage from fallen tree. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: January

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

  • Jan. 1, 2021 8:00 a.m.
  • News

The Shuswap Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020.

• Two Shuswap- Okanagan organizations planned to bring Canada’s new Fisheries minister up to speed on invasive mussels concerns while arguing more must be done at the federal government level. “To date, we believe the federal government has not taken sufficient action on this issue, nor has it provided equitable funding to stop the spread of invasive zebra and quagga mussels,” read a letter to Bernadette Jordan, the newly minted minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, penned by the Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) and the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB). Although there are no known infestations of zebra or quagga mussels in B.C. or Western Canada, an introduction would have devastating and costly impacts to water quality, fish populations and habitat, water utilities, hydro-electric facilities, beaches, and property values, stressed the OBWB.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District increased tipping fees for mixed loads at its landfills in part to encourage recycling. At scaled facilities, the rate went up from $160 to $240 per ton. At facilities without a scale, the increase was from $25 to $30 per cubic metre.

Recent storms took their toll in the Shuswap, one casualty being the cabin at Tsútswecw Provincial Park. Two trees came down just after the new year began, landing on the interpretive centre in the North Shuswap park. Adams River Salmon Society president David Askew estimated the building is at least 10 to 15 years old. “Part of the roof is broken where it overhangs,” he said. “It doesn’t look like the tree went through the roof in the centre, but it’s going to be tricky getting it off there.”

• Three men were in police custody after an RCMP emergency response unit assisted Salmon Arm officers with a pair of “high risk” search warrant executions. A Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) tactical armoured vehicle was seen rolling into the Salmon Arm detachment just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Around 11 a.m., the SED ERT was deployed to properties in the 400 block of 22nd Street NE and in the 1300 block of 30th Street SE to assist in the execution of warrants. “All three men, a 39-year-old from Canoe, a 28-year old from Salmon Arm and a 27-yearold from Salmon Arm, remain in custody at this time,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “They each face potential criminal charges.” The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather evidence at both arrest scenes.

Larch Hills Nordic skiers made sure the club was well represented at the season’s first Teck BC Cup. Clubs attended from all over B.C. as well as Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Oregon and Norway. While the sprint racing on Saturday was exciting and the athletes were challenged by multiple loops of a tough course on Sunday, the big story of the weekend was the weather.

The week leading up to the event brought a lot of snow, rising and falling temperatures and wind.

More than 10,000 homes in the Shuswap were without power for hours or days, including the chalet at Larch Hills.

Thankfully, by Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, roads were cleared, power restored and everything fell into place – masking the huge amount of effort by Larch Hills volunteers to put on an event that saw about 500 skiers take to the trails.

• The dream of a safe pedestrian connection between Salmon Arm and neighbouring Indigenous band lands moved closer to becoming a reality. At 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, representatives from the City of Salmon Arm and the Neskonlith and Adams Lake bands met at Pierre’s Point to sign a memorandum of understanding for the trail’s creation. The city and bands are partners in the West Bay Trail Working Group, which includes the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Interior Health, CP Rail, local MLA and MP, provincial government, Switzmalph Cultural Society and the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

Joel de Boer took over as manager for Salmar Theatres. De Boer, who worked with the local Rona store for almost 20 years, helped out at the theatre in the past, standing in when then-manager Daila Duford and staff were at other events.

• Plans were moving forward to bring a new store to Salmon Arm. Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, said a ReStore is in the works for the former Safeway site at Centenoka Park Mall. That changed later in the year to the former Kal Tire location.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Joel de Boer works behind the scenes at the Salmar Grand as Salmar Theatres’ new manager. He and administrator Jody Jones were recently hired by the Salmar Community Association, replacing former manager Daila Duford. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Joel de Boer works behind the scenes at the Salmar Grand as Salmar Theatres’ new manager. He and administrator Jody Jones were recently hired by the Salmar Community Association, replacing former manager Daila Duford. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Lessons learned by Shuswap officials in 2020
Next story
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Just Posted

Leo Markson leads the way towards the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: January

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Shuswap officials reflect on what the year 2020 taught them. (Pixabay Image)
Lessons learned by Shuswap officials in 2020

Mayors and councillors from local communities shared impressions left by the past year.

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Most Read