Shuswap Middle School parents notified of new potential COVID-19 exposure dates

Salmon Arm’s middle school has notified parents of new potential exposure dates following a positive test for COVID-19.

In a Tuesday, April 20 notice on the Shuswap Middle School’s webpage, Principal Sydney Griffith explains a member of the school community tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating. The dates potential exposures may have occurred at the school were April 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 15.

As with an April 13 notice to parents regarding of positive COVID-19 test, Griffith said Interior Health was conducting contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school were in contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus, and if any additional steps were required.

Anyone contacted by Interior Health was asked to follow their advice. If you are not contacted, it was determined your child is not at risk.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” reads the notice. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.”

As of Wednesday, April 21, Shuswap Middle School and North Canoe Elementary were the only schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district with COVID-19 exposures listed on Interior Health’s school exposures list.

