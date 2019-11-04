Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

Shuswap Middle School is embarking on a new program to feed hungry students and provide an inexpensive healthy lunch for other members of the school community
The school is launching a weekly community soup hut which they are calling Xqwiyélltśem, a Secwépmc word meaning “enjoy every morsel of a meal.”
The goal of the program is to provide nutritious meals for vulnerable students for free. According to an e-mail from SMS vice-principal Sandra Major, lunches can be scarce for some SMS students, particularly those whose families cannot afford adequate nutritious food for lunches. The soup will be available to all other students by donation.
The soup hut will operate weekly beginning with a grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. It will be overseen by the school’s Indigenous Education team. Not only will the soup hut serve up healthy meals, but the plan is for it to teach cooking skills as and leadership to the students assisting with donations collection and serving their classmates.
To cut down on waste, the soup hut will use only reusable bowls and spoons. The e-mail from Major states that it is hoped they will be able to use locally-sourced ingredients provided by businesses in the community to make the soup.
