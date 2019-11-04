Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

Shuswap Middle School is embarking on a new program to feed hungry students and provide an inexpensive healthy lunch for other members of the school community

The school is launching a weekly community soup hut which they are calling Xqwiyélltśem, a Secwépmc word meaning “enjoy every morsel of a meal.”

Read More: Did you remember to “fall back?”

Read More: IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: The world’s largest treble clef unveiled to a crowd of 500 in Salmon Arm

The goal of the program is to provide nutritious meals for vulnerable students for free. According to an e-mail from SMS vice-principal Sandra Major, lunches can be scarce for some SMS students, particularly those whose families cannot afford adequate nutritious food for lunches. The soup will be available to all other students by donation.

The soup hut will operate weekly beginning with a grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. It will be overseen by the school’s Indigenous Education team. Not only will the soup hut serve up healthy meals, but the plan is for it to teach cooking skills as and leadership to the students assisting with donations collection and serving their classmates.

Read More: Larch Hills Nordic Society to start fundraising for trail lighting project

Read More: Salmon Arm fall yard waste collection starts Monday, set your clocks back Sunday

To cut down on waste, the soup hut will use only reusable bowls and spoons. The e-mail from Major states that it is hoped they will be able to use locally-sourced ingredients provided by businesses in the community to make the soup.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter