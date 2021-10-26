Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo spoke to the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 25 about wildfire response and recovery. (BCLibCaucus/Youtube)

Shuswap MLA shares wildfire response, recovery concerns with B.C. Legislature

Greg Kyllo made a private member’s motion on Oct. 25

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is pushing the province to clarify what measures will be taken to protect communities from wildfires.

During the Oct. 25 sitting of the B.C. Legislature, Kyllo introduced a private member’s motion calling on the government to outline what steps it will take to ensure communities are properly supported and protected from future wildfires.

Kyllo said he’s concerned the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) seems to be moving away from putting fires out and instead trying to manage them. He said he appreciates its a daunting endeavour, but he’s worried about the amount of emissions from managed wildfires.

Kyllo also said he felt for tourism-dependent businesses in the Shuswap that found their seasons affected by the fires. He mentioned one instance where a wildfire’s name caused businesses to endure financial hardship: the Crazy Creek wildfire, which was about 29 kilometres north of Sicamous, and not near Crazy Creek businesses off Highway 1. However, he said media coverage of the wildfire’s name was enough to keep tourists away.

Kyllo hoped BCWS will pay more attention to how it names wildfires.

