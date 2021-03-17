Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Blind Bay resident received a kidney from her son in 2001, and a pancreas in 2008

Two decades have passed since Brandon O’Reilly gave up one of his kidney’s for his mother Kim.

It was an easy decision for him then, and one that helped shape his view on the importance of organ donation.

“What are you going to do with it when you’re gone? If you can save some lives or changes people’s lives for the better, I think that’s the way to do it,” said Brandon.

Brandon’s kidney was the first donated organ Kim would receive.

Sometime after the 2001 transplant surgery, Kim said she met with the University of Alberta’s Dr. James Shapiro who was responsible for the islet transplant procedure for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

“He asked me if I’d be interested in a pancreas, going on the list for a pancreas,” said Kim. “Initially, I thought it was the islet cell he was talking about, but he was talking about the entire pancreas.”

Kim was on a wait list for about three-and-a-half years. In 2008, she was called to the university hospital where she underwent surgery.

“I woke up the next morning and didn’t need to take insulin anymore. It was just amazing,” said Kim. Also amazing for her was the rehabilitation/recovery process, during which she had an opportunity to meet others who had received organs from the same donor.

“That to me was, holy cow, what a gift that person gave,” said Kim.

Kim and Brandon, who reside in the Shuswap, became organ donation advocates after the kidney transplant. She said they did some speaking engagements together.

Read more: Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Read more: Best Christmas gift ever

Kim also worked for the university on its transplant program evaluation. She recalled one of the questionnaires she put together which asked, are you registered as an organ donor and if not, why? Kim said many of the non-registered respondents simply didn’t understand organ donation or how the process worked.

Another presonal experience also helped shape Kim’s views on the importance of organ donation. In 1989, she had a daughter, Brittney, who was born with biliary atresia, a condition in which the bile ducts from the liver don’t drain properly. Brittney was put on a transplant list and she and Kim travelled from Alberta to London, Ont., where the surgery could be done.

The day a donor liver became available Brittney passed away. She had been on the donor list for six weeks.

“The doctors tried but she was just to ill by then to survive it,” Kim said.

The tragedy prompted Kim to assess what’s most important in life, and prioritize things that make her happy.

“I’m just so thankful she was in our life, she taught us so much about living and life and everything else,” said Kim.

In Brittney’s memory, Kim’s husband Dan signed up to donate his bone marrow. He ended up being a match with a cancer patient, and was able to donate.

“When I think about it I have to pinch myself sometimes, the coincidences in our family, of what happened for who…,” said Kim.

With her two pancreases and three kidneys, Kim said she hasn’t had to have an insulin shot since the transplant in 2008. In 2012, she competed in the Canadian Transplant Games, in the 50-, 100- and 400-metre sprints, and brought home gold medals in the process.

While parts of her story are difficult to share, Kim is pleased to help educate others on the importance of organ donation, and raise awareness of Green Shirt Day, coming up on April 7. This campaign was inspired by Humboldt Bronco’s defenceman Logan Boulet, who was one of 16 people killed in a bus crash in April 2018. Being a registered organ donor, Boulet saved six lives, according to the Green Shirt Day website, and prompted the “Logan Boulet Effect,” in which approximately 15,000 people were inspired to become donors.

More information about Green Shirt Day can be found at greenshirtday.ca. For more information about becoming and organ donor, or to register, visit www.transplant.bc.ca.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

Just Posted

Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Blind Bay resident received a kidney from her son in 2001, and a pancreas in 2008

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

Residents staying at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter get vaccinated

Lindsay Wong will be leaving her position as manager with Downtown Salmon Arm as of March 31, 2021 and Jennifer Broadwell, who has worked with the DSA since 2017, will be taking over. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits

Position to be filled by organization’s events and membership coordinator

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Salmon Arm Council unanimously approved on March 8, 2021 a rezoning from R1, single family dwelling zone, to R4, medium density residential, at 700 30th St. NE in keeping with the official community plan and in preparation for future construction of a multi-family residential development. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Roundabout part of possible improvements near 30th Street development in Salmon Arm

Council approves third reading of rezoning to accommodate housing complex with 16-unit maximum

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Normally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Okanagan rodeo hopes for August return

The century-old Falkland Stampede was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time

Council rejected BC Housing’s request to reconsider their previous decision

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Ivan McLelland, who played goalie for the 1955 World Champion Penticton Vees, celebrated is 90th birthday with a round of golf at Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton March 15, 2021. His friends didn’t let him win, he joked. (Contributed)
Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links

Ivan McLelland says there has been so much more to his long life in Penticton than just hockey

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan fire rescue department battles second grassfire

Right as they finished a first job, BX-Swan Lake crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road in Vernon

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre will start its 20th season early, opening for the season Friday, March 19, 2021. (Starlight/Facebook)
Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in theatre gets early start on season

The outdoor movie theatre will start its 20th season this weekend

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

Most Read