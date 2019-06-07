On Friday morning, June 7, Salmon Arm drivers could find gas for as low as 137.9 cents per litre, the drop in price following suit with what’s happening in the Lower Mainland where gas could be found as low as 127.9. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap-Okanagan gas prices begin to drop as Lower Mainland station hits 127.9

Cost of gas in Salmon Arm, Vernon drops below 140 cents per litre

As gas prices continue to drop below 140 cents per litre in the Lower Mainland, drivers in the Okangan-Shuswap are starting to see the price at the pumps follow suit.

The cheapest fuel in the Lower Fraser/Metro Vancouver areas on Friday morning, June 7, could be found at several gas stations in Langley at 137.9 cents per litre, according to petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com.

In Abbotsford, where gas prices do not include the 17-cent TransLink tax that Metro Vancouver commuters face, the cheapest gas was 127.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the cost per litre of regular gas in Kelowna and Penticton was at 144.9. In Vernon, however, the price had dropped to 139.9. The price also started to drop in Salmon Arm, with the lowest reported at 137.9, while some stations remained at 143.9. Gas in Sicamous was also reported to be hovering at 143.9.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press

Most Read