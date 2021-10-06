Shuswap residents paddled in support of North Shore fire departments at Indigo Bay on Oct. 3, 2021. (Kirsten Haglund/Facebook)

Shuswap paddlers raise over $1,250 for local volunteer fire departments

Sasha Pellow and Charlotte Smith organize the Shuswap Witches paddle annually

If you saw 24 witches floating on Indigo Bay on Oct. 3, don’t worry: you weren’t imagining things.

The Shuswap Witches held their annual charity event that day, and paddled down the bay’s shoreline near Lee Creek in support of North Shore fire departments.

Sasha Pellow, a jewelry designer and baker, and Charlotte Smith, a property manager, organize the event each year. Pellow said about eight more people came out to paddle this year compared to last, and the weather was great.

“It was the most beautiful day ever and it was awesome to meet a bunch of new people,” said Pellow.

The paddlers chose to support North Shore fire departments this year, Pellow said, because the firefighters always support their communities.

“They’re mostly volunteer, and were great during wildfire season. But they help people in our communities all the time,” said Pellow.

“We’re raising funds to get gear for new recruits so they have all they need when they start up.”

So far, the paddlers have raised over $1,250 online, and even more in person via cash donations. Pellow said they’ll be accepting donations until the end of the month. To see more photos of the paddle or to donate, visit the Shuswap Witches Facebook page.

Pellow said she and Smith want to thank everyone who donated so far.

“We want to see the event get bigger and bigger each year,” she said.

