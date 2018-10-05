Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

Sicamous RCMP have a fair amount of bud on their hands after seizing 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence near Malakwa Oct. 4.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 4 at a rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road in Malakwa. Two men were located at the residence and arrested during the search of the property which revealed a substantial marijuana grow operation.

One man, the owner of the property, was released on a promise to appear in court. The other man was released without charges.

Police seized a total of 1,400 marijuana plants from the property after confirming with Health Canada that the residents did not have the proper license to cultivate the plants on their property.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Activists protest pig slaughter outside Salmon Arm slaughterhouse
Next story
Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Just Posted

Many visitors make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

Activists protest pig slaughter outside Salmon Arm slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Community steps up after Kids Don’t Float station vandalized

Salmon Arm Observer story prompts outpouring of support for program

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

Auntie Says: Relax and go with the flow

Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in the South Okanagan

Most Read