For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)

Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

After more than a year of telephone and email exchanges, Sylvia Lindgren is pleased to learn an eroding section of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road is going to be fixed.

Lindgren, who lives along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, said the section of concern is about 10 kilometres from the Highway 1 intersection, between two bends in the road along the eastbound lane where, instead of a shoulder, she said the terrain slopes abruptly for about 20 feet towards Shuswap Lake.

Lindgren said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) and its highways maintenance contractor, AIM Roads, know the location well, and it has been marked with cones and signs since March of last year.

Concerned with the eroding section, Lindgren began contacting AIM and MOTI after seeing the markings to inquire when the road would be fixed. She said each told her it was the other’s responsibility.

Numerous emails were exchanged and, more than a year later, Lindgren still hadn’t received an answer.

And then she contacted the Observer which, on April 27, contacted MOTI.

On April 29, the Observer, and Lindgren, had an answer.

In an emailed response from the ministry, it was explained MOTI was aware of the issue and that the area of concern had been marked to alert travellers and ensure safety. The ministry said geotechnical, environmental and property assessments have been completed and the ministry is working to secure the permits and licences necessary for construction to proceed with repairs to the site.

“The ministry anticipates construction will take place this fall and will continue to monitor the site until repairs are complete,” reads MOTI’s reply.

Read more: Habitat for Humanity ReStore set to open in Salmon Arm on May 1

Read more: Your Shuswap with Sylvia Lindgren

Lindgren was grateful to know the work would be done before next winter, when the risk would be hidden under snow.

“I wonder if the MOTI has a way to communicate with area residents to keep them apprised?” Lindgren asked.

The former Tappen resident said she has been surprised by the amount of traffic on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, even during seasons outside the summer rush of tourists.

“I’ve never been so surprised as I was when I moved out there and realized there’s a nightmare load of traffic on that road every single day,” said Lindgren. “I can’t imagine what a whole summer is going to be like of that.”

Lindgren noted the ministry did respond and repair other issues she’d reported, including a pothole and a plugged ditch. But she is concerned the road wasn’t constructed for the amount of traffic it now gets.

“I would say no,” said Lindgren, adding she’s OK with that as long as it’s kept in good shape and people understand they need to slow down a bit. “I don’t want them to put a freeway out there.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Just Posted

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)
B.C. content with invasive mussels prevention measures

Environment minister responds to Okanagan Basin Water Board letter of concern

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Splatsin First Nation member Darian Williams, 17, a Vernon archer, is one of six Interior region winners of the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports. (I-SPARC photo)
Okanagan Indigenous athletes recognized for excellence

Vernon archer Darian Williams and Kelowna multi-sport star Tuja Dreyer among six regional finalists for Premier’s Awards

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

(Pexels/Contributed)
Okanagan man to pay $70K to BCSC for spending investor funds for personal use

According to the BCSC, a Kelowna man used $480,000 of invested funds for personal purposes.

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Most Read