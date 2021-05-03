Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)

After more than a year of telephone and email exchanges, Sylvia Lindgren is pleased to learn an eroding section of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road is going to be fixed.

Lindgren, who lives along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, said the section of concern is about 10 kilometres from the Highway 1 intersection, between two bends in the road along the eastbound lane where, instead of a shoulder, she said the terrain slopes abruptly for about 20 feet towards Shuswap Lake.

Lindgren said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) and its highways maintenance contractor, AIM Roads, know the location well, and it has been marked with cones and signs since March of last year.

Concerned with the eroding section, Lindgren began contacting AIM and MOTI after seeing the markings to inquire when the road would be fixed. She said each told her it was the other’s responsibility.

Numerous emails were exchanged and, more than a year later, Lindgren still hadn’t received an answer.

And then she contacted the Observer which, on April 27, contacted MOTI.

On April 29, the Observer, and Lindgren, had an answer.

In an emailed response from the ministry, it was explained MOTI was aware of the issue and that the area of concern had been marked to alert travellers and ensure safety. The ministry said geotechnical, environmental and property assessments have been completed and the ministry is working to secure the permits and licences necessary for construction to proceed with repairs to the site.

“The ministry anticipates construction will take place this fall and will continue to monitor the site until repairs are complete,” reads MOTI’s reply.

Lindgren was grateful to know the work would be done before next winter, when the risk would be hidden under snow.

“I wonder if the MOTI has a way to communicate with area residents to keep them apprised?” Lindgren asked.

The former Tappen resident said she has been surprised by the amount of traffic on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, even during seasons outside the summer rush of tourists.

“I’ve never been so surprised as I was when I moved out there and realized there’s a nightmare load of traffic on that road every single day,” said Lindgren. “I can’t imagine what a whole summer is going to be like of that.”

Lindgren noted the ministry did respond and repair other issues she’d reported, including a pothole and a plugged ditch. But she is concerned the road wasn’t constructed for the amount of traffic it now gets.

“I would say no,” said Lindgren, adding she’s OK with that as long as it’s kept in good shape and people understand they need to slow down a bit. “I don’t want them to put a freeway out there.”











