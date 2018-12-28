Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

A vacant house on a rural road was the target of thieves sometime late Christmas night or early Boxing Day morning.

Jay Housman returned to his home on Solsqua Road on Boxing Day to discover thieves had ransacked his house and stolen several long guns from a locked cabinet, a waist-high family safe and several items of clothing still on hangers.

The first indication things were amiss was a set of tire tracks in his driveway, footprints around the perimeter of the house and an unlocked front door.

Related: UPDATE: GoFundMe campaign started for victim of Sicamous home invasion

Upon entering his home, Houseman discovered the thief or thieves had gained access by smashing in his back door with an axe located in a nearby woodpile.

He says a friend reported someone had tried to break into his home in Cambie on the same night and was able to get a description of two vehicles – a dark-coloured SUV and a less expensive sports car with bright white headlights.

He believes a group of vehicles might have been canvassing the rural area and saw there were no lights on at his home.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP detachment confirms several non-restricted long guns were stolen from the home, along with a safe.

He says police had no suspects as of the morning of Dec. 27 but were going to canvass other homeowners in the Cambie area as part of their investigation.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elizabeth May predicts she won’t stand alone after the next election

Just Posted

Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

QUIZ: 20 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2018

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to crash-filled hour on Boxing Day

Police were also called to alcohol-fueled domestic disputes over holiday

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Elizabeth May predicts she won’t stand alone after the next election

It has been a long time coming for a party that many still consider a fringe entity.

Canucks score on 4 of first 6 shots, beat Oilers 4-2

Pettersson, Roussel have 2 points apiece for Vancouver

Dobson scores winner, Canada edges Switzerland 3-2

Canadians move to 2-0 at world juniors

Hosts post clutch wins in BC Junior Curling opening-day action

The two Vernon teams got off to a roaring start Thursday afternoon in Draw 2.

Work still to be done after Canada’s 14-0 world junior hockey win: coach

The win was a good reminder of hockey basics, said Canadian right-winger Owen Tippett, who scored twice

Missing B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay found dead in Colombia

Gencay was in Colombia to attend seminars and was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6

Okanagan Notaries see decrease in first-time home buyers

Decrease blamed on stricter mortgage qualifications; rising interest rates

Most Read