Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

A vacant house on a rural road was the target of thieves sometime late Christmas night or early Boxing Day morning.

Jay Housman returned to his home on Solsqua Road on Boxing Day to discover thieves had ransacked his house and stolen several long guns from a locked cabinet, a waist-high family safe and several items of clothing still on hangers.

The first indication things were amiss was a set of tire tracks in his driveway, footprints around the perimeter of the house and an unlocked front door.

Upon entering his home, Houseman discovered the thief or thieves had gained access by smashing in his back door with an axe located in a nearby woodpile.

He says a friend reported someone had tried to break into his home in Cambie on the same night and was able to get a description of two vehicles – a dark-coloured SUV and a less expensive sports car with bright white headlights.

He believes a group of vehicles might have been canvassing the rural area and saw there were no lights on at his home.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP detachment confirms several non-restricted long guns were stolen from the home, along with a safe.

He says police had no suspects as of the morning of Dec. 27 but were going to canvass other homeowners in the Cambie area as part of their investigation.

