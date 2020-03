Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

One lucky Shuswap resident drew five out of a possible six numbers in the BC/49 lotto, winning them $75,000.

The draw, made Wednesday, March 4, fell one number short of a jackpot worth $2 million which was won by a resident in Courtenay, B.C.

The winning numbers were 2, 7, 14, 17, 30, 33, with bonus number 37. Extra winning numbers included 12, 70, 88, 98.

