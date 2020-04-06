Shuswap residents invited to show white heart in support of health-care workers

Emailed messages will be posted at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

You need not wear it on your sleeve, but if you could put a white heart on your front door in support of health-care workers, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation would be grateful.

The foundation is inviting Shuswap residents, and anyone else wishing to show their appreciation of health-care workers at Shuswap Lake General Hospital and elsewhere, by taking part in the White Heart Project.

Participation is simple: Cut out a white paper heart (the foundation has one you can print out at www.shuswaphospitalfoundation.org/white-heart-project/), write a message of support on it and display it for all to see (including on social media). In doing so, states the foundation, we are showing our doctors, nurses and all who work in healthcare how grateful we all are.

Read more: White hearts share love with North Okanagan’s health-care heroes

Read more: KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

Another way to express your gratitude is by sending an email to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation at info@shuswaphospitalfoundation.org. Include a short message to staff at the hospital and healthcare facilities, and a white heart with your message will be displayed in the hospital for them to read.

A white heart is a symbol commonly used to convey hope, pure thought and steadfast intention.

The White Heart Project was actually created by the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation in Kelowna recently and was shared to spread goodwill throughout communities.

With files from Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star.

#Salmon Arm

