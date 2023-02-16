An e-bike was stolen and recovered in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 10, prompting an RCMP reminder to cyclists to lock up. (Black Press file photo)

Shuswap residents reminded to lock up their bikes following theft

Stolen and recovered E-bike prompts RCMP warnings to protect bikes and valuables

Following a recent bike theft, Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding cyclists to keep their bikes locked up.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at around 9:30 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a local mall. An e-bike was parked outside the mall entrance, not locked up, and the cyclist called RCMP when they came outside and found the bike was missing.

Police found the bike a few blocks away and recovered it.

A man was arrested and detained for a short time, then was later released.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reminds cyclists to lock up all bikes, including e-bikes, mountain bikes and even children’s bikes.

