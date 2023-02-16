Shuswap residents reminded to lock up their bikes following theft

Stolen and recovered E-bike prompts RCMP warnings to protect bikes and valuables

An e-bike was stolen and recovered in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 10, prompting an RCMP reminder to cyclists to lock up. (Black Press file photo)

Following a recent bike theft, Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding cyclists to keep their bikes locked up.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at around 9:30 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a local mall. An e-bike was parked outside the mall entrance, not locked up, and the cyclist called RCMP when they came outside and found the bike was missing.

Police found the bike a few blocks away and recovered it.

A man was arrested and detained for a short time, then was later released.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reminds cyclists to lock up all bikes, including e-bikes, mountain bikes and even children’s bikes.

READ MORE: ‘Poverty not a character flaw’: Removing stigma, highlighting services in Salmon Arm crucial

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBikingtheft