Shuswap residents see property values increase

If you’re a Shuswap property owner, you’ve already received or will be receiving your property assessment.
According to the BC Assessment Authority, Salmon Arm and Sicamous are included in the Okanagan region.
BC Assessment states that in Salmon Arm, the “typical” or median assessed value for single-family residential properties rose by three per cent from $401,00 for 2019 (as of July 1, 2018) to $413,000 for 2020 (as of July 1, 2019).
In Sicamous, the assessed value of a typical single-family residential property rose by just one per cent from $294,000 to $298,000.
“For the Okanagan region, the majority of homeowners can expect to see stable values with slight changes from last year,” said Tracy Wall, deputy assessor for the Okanagan. “Commercial and industrial properties have shown increases, especially in the North Okanagan.”
BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year. Property assessments may vary by jurisdiction or municipality within the region.
BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2020 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2020’s top valued residential properties across the province.
