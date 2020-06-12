Enderby’s Riverdale Drive has been reopened as water levels in the Shuswap River recede faster than expected, the city announced Thursday, June 11, 2020. (City of Enderby photo)

Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

The Shuswap River’s water levels have receded faster than expected, prompting the reopening of Riverdale Drive in Enderby.

On June 5, flow rates were 459 cubic metres per second and levels were 4.920 metres. On Thursday, June 11, flow rates were 336 cubic metres per second and levels were 4.25 metres.

“The forecast is predicting that the river’s rate of decline will slow significantly over the next 10 days,” said Tate Bengtson, chief administrative officer for the City of Enderby. “There will be a slight incline around June 15 due to steady precipitation that is expected to hit hardest on June 13, with 15-20 mm of rain forecast for that day.”

Riverdale Drive is no longer partially submerged and has been reopened, but the boat launch, Tuey Park and part of Waterwheel Street remain closed.

A High Streamflow Advisory remains in effect from the BC River Forecast Centre due to minor flooding of low-lying areas.

READ MORE: Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to collision after driver rolls vehicle in rainstorm
Next story
Kelowna man’s alleged hamster torture prompts animal rights group response

Just Posted

Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to collision after driver rolls vehicle in rainstorm

Crash occurred June 11 in 2400 block of Auto Road SE

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The event at White Post Auto Museum is closed to the public but people can watch the cruise

‘Queen of Clean’ recognized by staff at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Custodian surprised by special appreciation shown her by co-workers

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Ryga Arts Festival to include short play competition

Competition open to youth and adults in the Okanagan and Similkameen

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Salmon Arm Sockeyes are fish out of water

With easing of pandemic restrictions, club members able to meet for dryland training

Bike share likely not returning to Kelowna, e-scooters could be slowed

The city would need to provide a $1M a year subsidy to attract a new pedal, bike-share operator, staff say

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read