An air tanker drops retardant on the Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)

Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, more fires sparked

BC Wildfire Service has the blaze listed as out of control at 9.3 hectares

The wildfire burning east of Enderby has grown.

The Shuswap River blaze is now 9.3 hectares, up from the estimated 6.2 hectares over the weekend.

The fire, west of Mabel Lake, was discovered late Friday, July 21 and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service has the blaze listed is out of control.

In the same vicinity, two .009 hectare fires have been discovered Tuesday. One is near Hidden Lake while the other is near Bars Creek.

Southwest of Mabel Lake two fires were discovered Saturday. The Sowsap creek fire is held at four hectares just east of the Lossie Creek fire, which is held at .3 hectares. Both are lightning-caused.

Another fire was sparked near Ellison Provincial Park, near Predator Ridge, Sunday. The Tompson Lake fire is held at .009 hectares. The cause is under investigation.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

