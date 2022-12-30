Shuswap Search and Rescue members snowshoeing to recover a stranded snow biker and his bike, Dec. 29 2022. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/ Facebook)

Shuswap search team rescues snow biker stuck down deep drainage

13 members sledded and snowshoed to trapped man; biker was not injured

Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) helped a snow biker who had been caught down a deep drainage on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Owl’s Head Mountain.

The biker called for a helicopter rescue to get his bike out of the drainage around 4:45 p.m. He stayed with his bike thinking he could walk back to the trail, but then realized he needed assistance, said John Schut from the Shuswap SAR.

A total of 13 members responded, sledding out as far as they could and snowshoeing the rest of the way to the trapped biker. They brought an extra pair of snowshoes and the man was able to walk back to the team’s sleds. The team returned at around 3:30 a.m.

The biker was not injured.

