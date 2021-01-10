Shuswap service station has B.C.’s lowest gas price

Super Save in Salmon Arm selling regular gas at $0.95.9 cents/litre; three other outlets in top-10

The Super Save gas station off 3rd Avenue NW in Salmon Arm is currently selling the cheapest regular gas in B.C. at $0.95.9 cents/litre. (Harpreet Singh Google Maps photo)

All good things must come to an end.

In this case, for Vernon drivers, it’s cheap gas prices.

Having had among the lowest prices for more than a month, gas prices in Vernon skyrocketed at least 20 cents a litre over the weekend, with most outlets now selling regular gas at $1.22.09 a litre.

The cheapest gas in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com, now belongs to a Super Save outlet in Salmon Arm at $0.95.9/litre.

The Centex in Mara is at No. 5 on the top-10 lowest price list at $1.03.9, just ahead of the Tempo station on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, in at No. 6 ($1.04.09).

Malakwa’s Malmar Market is at No. 7, also selling regular gas at $1.04.9.

Gas prices