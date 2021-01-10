The Super Save gas station off 3rd Avenue NW in Salmon Arm is currently selling the cheapest regular gas in B.C. at $0.95.9 cents/litre. (Harpreet Singh Google Maps photo)

Shuswap service station has B.C.’s lowest gas price

Super Save in Salmon Arm selling regular gas at $0.95.9 cents/litre; three other outlets in top-10

All good things must come to an end.

In this case, for Vernon drivers, it’s cheap gas prices.

Having had among the lowest prices for more than a month, gas prices in Vernon skyrocketed at least 20 cents a litre over the weekend, with most outlets now selling regular gas at $1.22.09 a litre.

The cheapest gas in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com, now belongs to a Super Save outlet in Salmon Arm at $0.95.9/litre.

The Centex in Mara is at No. 5 on the top-10 lowest price list at $1.03.9, just ahead of the Tempo station on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, in at No. 6 ($1.04.09).

Malakwa’s Malmar Market is at No. 7, also selling regular gas at $1.04.9.

Gas prices

