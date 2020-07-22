Eddie is considered a BC SPCA medical emergency.

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Eddie has an itch and it’s affecting his whole body.

The Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix came to the Shuswap BC SPCA with a terrible skin condition that leaves him itchy, flakey and causes his fur to fall out.

Unfortunately, Eddie was living conditions were poor and a concerned citizen reported the issue to the BC SPCA. Following up on the complaint a BC SPCA Animal Protection Officer went to the house of the guardian, and after an hour of conversation, they agreed to do what was best for Eddie and surrendered him.

According to the BC SPCA, the dog has been suffering from hypothyroidism since 2018. The skin condition was not treated and caused his fur to fall out and skin to itch.

“Eddie will need to be on thyroid medication for the rest of his life, but he is happily cooperating with his treatment because treats are involved,” stated the non-profit.

The BC SPCA assured that his treatment will be easy to maintain once he is in his forever home.

“He will require medicated shampoo baths on top of antibiotics, grooming, vaccines and a special salmon-only diet, with lots of love to fully recover from his suffering,” they said.

The large happy pup is in need of medical care and regular treatment until he is adopted, so the BC SPCA is hosting a fundraiser to help with the cost.

The charity hopes to raise $830 to help Eddie. As of Wednesday (July 22), 63 per cent of the goal was met at $525.

To help Eddie click here.

READ MORE: Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

READ MORE: Films raise awareness of Salmon Arm non-profit rescuing horses from slaughter

Dogs

