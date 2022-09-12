Work continues Sept. 8 on a long-awaited new sidewalk for Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm gets long-awaited sidewalk replacement

Tight city budgeting during pandemic delays work on the deterioriating surface

It’s been a slow birth, but a new sidewalk on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm is on the way.

The new sidewalk was put on hold in the 2020 budget in order to save funds during the pandemic. Then the project was expected to go ahead in the fall of 2021, but once again it was delayed.

A staff report in 2021 noted the east side of the sidewalk was old and in very poor condition.

Work on the stretch between 5th Avenue SE and 2nd Avenue SE had been ongoing for several days by Sept. 9.

Although the excavating looks like it might involve street widening, that’s not the case.

