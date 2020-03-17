The Shuswap Theatre has cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day Shed Party in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Shuswap Theatre postpones St. Patrick’s Day concert amid COVID-19 concerns

Decisions about the April production will be made as events unfold

Shuswap residents looking to belt out Irish tunes in memory of Ireland’s foremost patron saint will have to look elsewhere this St. Patrick’s Day.

On Sunday, March 15, the Shuswap Theatre postponed the St. Patrick’s Day Shed Party in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shed Party, promised to be a boisterous Irish sing-along on March 17 led by local performer Peter Blacklock, has not been rescheduled.

“We will reassess it on an ongoing basis, our board remains active and they will continue to have a look at it,” said Shuswap Theatre president Craig Massey. “As soon as we can host it we would certainly like to do that.”

According to a news release from the theatre’s board of directors, no other events are planned prior to the opening of The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble on April 24. Decisions about the April production will be made as events unfold, the release states.

The release went on to state that if the theatre is closed by Interior Health or provincial or federal governments, refunds will be offered to ticket purchasers.

CoronavirusTheatre

