Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding

Several North-Okanagan Shuswap groups will be benefiting from grant money from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At its Feb. 16 meeting, the regional district’s board of directors approved grant-in-aid requests from electoral areas A,D,E,F and G.

In Area A (Rural Golden), the Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association will be receiving $10,000 for salary costs; $2,000 will be going to the Nicholson Elementary School PAC for a gazebo; and $500 was approved for the Golden Nordic Ski Club for the Huckleberry Loppet.

From the grant-in-aid surplus for Electoral Area D (Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero, Salmon Valley, Silver Creek and Gardom Lake), $800 will go to the Falkland Historical Society for its Harvest Festival, and $1,000 will be going to the Shuswap Theatre Society for Operation Facelift, a renovation project to replace and upgrade the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm.

From the grant-in-aid surplus for Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Malakwa, Swansea Point), $7,000 will be going to the Swansea Point Community Association for the purchase of two automated external defibrillator units; $4,000 is going to the Malakwa Playschool Society for operating costs; and $1,000 is going to Shuswap Theatre Society for Operation Facelift.

In Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), $5,000 is going to the North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce for the Family Day Winter Festival. And in Area G, $2,000 was approved for the Sorrento Drop-In Society for operating costs.

Grant-in-aid applications must be received by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District by the first of each month in order to be considered at that month’s board meeting, subject to funding. Electoral areas provide grant-in-aid funding to assist non-profit societies/organizations and registered charitable organizations that provide community or regional benefits and enrichment to enhance the quality of life for residents. For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca/190/Apply-for-Grants.

