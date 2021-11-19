CSRD board directors unanimously approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Destination Think for assistance in developing and implementing Shuswap Tourism’s 2022 Salmon Run Marketing Campaign on Nov. 18, 2021. (File photo)

Shuswap Tourism to focus on promoting salmon run next year

Marketing campaign will cost $52,500 plus applicable taxes

Promoting the Adams River salmon run to tourists is a top priority for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

At their Nov. 18 meeting, CSRD board directors unanimously approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Destination Think for assistance in developing and implementing Shuswap Tourism’s 2022 Salmon Run Marketing Campaign.

It will cost $52,500 plus applicable taxes; Destination Think was chosen since the company is responsible for the creation of Shuswap Tourism’s five-year marketing plan, as well as the development and implementation of other Shuswap Tourism campaigns. The CSRD has been happy with the company’s work thus far.

Acting manager for Shuswap Tourism, Kyle Dearing, said the Salmon Run will be a primary focus next year and he feels very strongly it will be a success.

The Adams River Salmon Society’s Salute to the Sockeye event takes place each dominant year of the salmon run, which next occurs Sept. 20 to Oct. 23, 2022. For more more information, visit salmonsociety.com.

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
