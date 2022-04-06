Shuswap trail system closed for logging, removal of trees infested with bark beetle

Closure of Reinecker Creek Trail System expected to last two weeks

The Reinecker Creek Trail System above Margaret Falls has been closed temporarily for logging. (CSRD photo)

A popular trail system near the Shuswap’s Margaret Falls is temporarily closed due to logging.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced on Wednesday, April 6, that the closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

It is estimated the closure will last about two weeks.

The lower BC Parks trails to Margaret Falls remain open, with the closure affecting only the Reinecker Creek Trail System at a higher elevation.

“Signs have been installed to advise of the closure while the logging activities to remove trees infested with bark beetle are underway,” reads a CSRD media release.

