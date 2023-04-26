Shuswap transfer stations opening additional days for free yard waste disposal

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is opening its Scotch Creek and Skimikin transfer stations on additional days for yard waste only, to help residents FireSmart their properties. (Pixabay photo)

To help residents reduce the risk of wilfire, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is keeping two of its transfer stations open on additional days in the spring and fall to accept free disposal of yard waste.

Free yard waste disposal days begins Wednesday, April 26, at the Scotch Creek transfer station and on April 27 at the Skimikin transfer station. Hours of operation for scheduled yard waste days are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No garbage or recycling will be accepted on these days.

“Removing yard waste and pruning vegetation is one of the best ways for residents to reduce the risk of wildfire to their homes and neighbourhoods,” reads a regional district media release.

The addition of yard waste days was discussed at the April 18 Shuswap Emergency Program Executive meeting in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) boardroom.

Protection services team leader Derek Sutherland explained the additional days of operation would be made possible through grant funding for the CSRD’s FireSmart program.

He said last year the regional district received $250,000 in grant money for the program. This year, its getting $650,000, including $550,000 from the Union of BC Municipalities Community Resiliency Initiative that is being used to fund the additional operating hours at the transfer stations.

Grant money has gone towards hiring wildfire mitigation specialists for electoral areas A and B, as well as for the Shuswap.

Sutherland said Len Youden, the CSRD’s FireSmart program coordinator, has a comprehensive plan for how to spend the grant money, including “the opening up of some of the transfer stations on separate days to accept all debris from the clean ups that are required to FireSmart one’s property.”

“Those (Scotch Creek and Skimikin) are going to be our trial spots,” said Sutherland.

“Those are certainly gap areas and we’re going to see how that works. If the program needs to be expanded, we’ll see if this is the right way to do it.”

Sutherland noted a problem the CSRD has faced in the past involved the dumping of “yard waste” via tandem-axle trucks or trailers. These are determined to be commercial loads, for which the regional district charges $80 per ton.

“They were determined to be commercial and we were turning away a lot of people from our landfill,” said Sutherland.

“So this is a way of kind of addressing that issue. We’ll be able to bring in all yard waste on these days and hopefully deal with it before the transfer station is open again.”

The Scotch Creek transfer station will be open Wednesdays for yard waste only on the following days: April 26; May 3, 10, 17 and 24; June 7; Sept. 20 and 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25; and Nov. 1.

The Skimikin transfer station will be open Thursdays for yard waste only on the following days: April 27; May 4, 11, 18 and 25; June 8 and 15; Sept. 21 and 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Nov. 2.

Accepted material for disposal includes tree trimmings, deadwood and debris, branches under 20 cm (eight inches) in diameter, and surface vegetation like leaves and grass clippings. During yard waste-only disposal days, yard waste brought to the sites in dual-axle trailers will be accepted for free.

“Should this pilot program prove successful, it may be implemented or expanded in future years,” said the CSRD.

