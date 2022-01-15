The Shuswap Watershed Council is seeking new community representatives. (File photo)

The Shuswap Watershed Council is seeking new community representatives. (File photo)

Shuswap Watershed Council seeks community representatives

Those interested in protecting the quality of water in the Shuswap can apply by Feb. 18

Those interested in protecting the quality of water in the Shuswap have a new volunteer opportunity available to them.

The Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) is seeking community representatives, said SWC program manager Erin Vieira in a Jan. 12 media release.

Four positions are available beginning April 2022 and volunteers may serve for a term of up to three years.

According to Vieira, the role of SWC members is to provide direction and oversight for SWC programs, which cover the following: water quality, safe boating and recreation, aquatic invasive species prevention, engagement and communications, and advocacy.

Community representatives are required to attend quarterly meetings, just like other SWC members. There’s no compensation for the role but expenses related to attending meetings in person can be covered. At this time, the SWC is meeting virtually due to COVID-19.

“Community Representatives should live or work in the Shuswap, and have a keen interest in protecting and maintaining the water quality in the Shuswap,” wrote Vieira in the media release.

Those interested in applying can submit an expression of interest form, which is available on the SWC’s website, by Feb. 18.

Read more: Column:‘There’s no bad weather, just bad gear’

Read more: Column: How will climate change impact the Shuswap?

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Time to review how RCMP can best serve communities, union head says
Next story
B.C. coast under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

Just Posted

The serigraphs of Vivian Lindoe are the inspiration for the ‘In Dialogue with Vivian Lindoe exhibition’ at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, which features 10 regional artists who respond to her work in a variety of mediums. This 1971 serigraph by Lindoe is entitled Sun Sand. (Contributed)
Serigraphs of unique individual at heart of new Salmon Arm exhibition

The Shuswap Watershed Council is seeking new community representatives. (File photo)
Shuswap Watershed Council seeks community representatives

The Kingfisher Interpretive Society is the winner of the Canadian Museum of Nature’s 2021 Nature Inspiration Award for Community Action. (Submitted photo)
VIDEO: North Okanagan centre receives national accolades for salmon conservation

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
B.C. coast under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific