Shuswap Watershed Council seeks community representatives

Those interested in protecting the quality of water in the Shuswap can apply by Feb. 18

Those interested in protecting the quality of water in the Shuswap have a new volunteer opportunity available to them.

The Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) is seeking community representatives, said SWC program manager Erin Vieira in a Jan. 12 media release.

Four positions are available beginning April 2022 and volunteers may serve for a term of up to three years.

According to Vieira, the role of SWC members is to provide direction and oversight for SWC programs, which cover the following: water quality, safe boating and recreation, aquatic invasive species prevention, engagement and communications, and advocacy.

Community representatives are required to attend quarterly meetings, just like other SWC members. There’s no compensation for the role but expenses related to attending meetings in person can be covered. At this time, the SWC is meeting virtually due to COVID-19.

“Community Representatives should live or work in the Shuswap, and have a keen interest in protecting and maintaining the water quality in the Shuswap,” wrote Vieira in the media release.

Those interested in applying can submit an expression of interest form, which is available on the SWC’s website, by Feb. 18.

