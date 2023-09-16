Shuswap wildfire expected to be active as wind, temperatures rise

Smoke, flare-ups being reported near Notch Hill are not new fires, says BCWS

The Bush Creek East wildfire remains active, producing smoke and burning in hot spots within the fire perimeter.

BC Wildfire Service shared an update with the Shuswap Emergency Program on Saturday, Sept. 16, stating fire flare-ups in the Notch Hill area were more active Friday than they were so far Saturday.

“However, as temperatures rise today and with significant wind forecast throughout the weekend, we anticipate increased fire activity in that area (and other areas of the fire) for the next couple days,” says Jody Lucius, Adams Complex Fire Information Officer. “It will remain highly visible in surrounding areas.”

Flare-ups being reported are not new fires, said BCWS, but are already defined within the Bush Creek perimeter. Hot, dry weather can cause fire activity to increase as it continues to burn in tree root systems underground.

In the Notch Hill area, ground crews, heavy equipment and water tenders are working today, with air support available as needed, said BCWS.

Smoke coming from unburned, green areas should be reported to BCWS immediately at *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.

The 43,346-hectare fire remains out of control and Shuswap residents can check the Shuswap Emergency Program’s evacuation alert and order map.

Detailed operational information is available on the BCWS dashboard for fire K21633.

Read more:Small fires spark in the Shuswap

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap