Smoke rises from the Bush Creek East wildfire’s perimeter. (CSRD image)

Smoke rises from the Bush Creek East wildfire’s perimeter. (CSRD image)

Shuswap wildfire expected to be active as wind, temperatures rise

Smoke, flare-ups being reported near Notch Hill are not new fires, says BCWS

The Bush Creek East wildfire remains active, producing smoke and burning in hot spots within the fire perimeter.

BC Wildfire Service shared an update with the Shuswap Emergency Program on Saturday, Sept. 16, stating fire flare-ups in the Notch Hill area were more active Friday than they were so far Saturday.

“However, as temperatures rise today and with significant wind forecast throughout the weekend, we anticipate increased fire activity in that area (and other areas of the fire) for the next couple days,” says Jody Lucius, Adams Complex Fire Information Officer. “It will remain highly visible in surrounding areas.”

Flare-ups being reported are not new fires, said BCWS, but are already defined within the Bush Creek perimeter. Hot, dry weather can cause fire activity to increase as it continues to burn in tree root systems underground.

In the Notch Hill area, ground crews, heavy equipment and water tenders are working today, with air support available as needed, said BCWS.

Smoke coming from unburned, green areas should be reported to BCWS immediately at *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.

The 43,346-hectare fire remains out of control and Shuswap residents can check the Shuswap Emergency Program’s evacuation alert and order map.

Detailed operational information is available on the BCWS dashboard for fire K21633.

Read more:Small fires spark in the Shuswap

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Love The Salmon Arm Observer?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver firefighter sent to hospital after roof collapses during fire
Next story
Prominent climate activist to speak at Okanagan College in Penticton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin piling on teammate Isaac Lambert after his game-winning overtime goal versus the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (BCHL/Facebook video)
Pre-season hockey weekend wrapping up in the Shuswap

Smoke rises from the Bush Creek East wildfire’s perimeter. (CSRD image)
Shuswap wildfire expected to be active as wind, temperatures rise

The green dot on the far left of the map indicates an ‘under control’ fire, while the two red dots show out of control fires east of Sicamous. (BCWS)
Small fires spark in the Shuswap

The map shows where the issuance of building permits has been suspended by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD image)
Building permits temporarily put on pause in fire-ravaged Shuswap