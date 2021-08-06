Shuswap wildfires: Firefighters continue making progress on Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous

Sicamous firefighters recently said goodbye, and thank you, to firefighters from Ranchero-Deep Creek, who were part of the structural protection effort on the Two Mile Road wildfire. (Sicamous Fire Department photo)

The Two Mile Road wildfire has shown some growth, though progress continues to be made to keep the fire away from nearby communities.

As of Friday, Aug. 6, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) estimated the out-of control fire to be 1,349 hectares in size. However, the BCWS said firefighting crews had made excellent progress on securing the west flank above the community, with the objective of keeping fire high on the slope away from residences. Crews were securing flanks on the southeast from Hummingbird Creek along Highway 97A to the northwest.

Helicopter bucketing was to continue when visibility allowed, and the wildfire service asked that boaters stay clear of Mara Lake when helicopters or other aircraft are overhead.

“Please respect the firefighting efforts and stay clear,” said the BCWS. “We are asking the public to please respect our work site, traffic controllers and the companies supporting BCWS who are there for public safety.”

Evacuation alerts remained in effect for much of Sicamous, as well as Two Mile and Swansea Point.

North of the Two Mile Road fire, the Crazy Creek Gorge fire was at 2,635 hectares.

Structural protection units were being set up at Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, which remained under an evacuation order. Heavy equipment was being used to establish a machine guard around Pete Martin Bay, and a fuel-free guard was being established. Helicopters were working on Aug. 5 to support operations with bucketing activities. Moderate fire behaviour was seen on Aug. 5 on the south end of the fire, with moderate growth southward.

Further north, they Hunakwa Lake wildfire near Seymour Arm was at 3,549 hectares and classified as out of control. Properties in Seymour Arm remained either on evacuation order or alert. The BCWS said work was continuing on the west and north side of the fire, with BCWS personnel working in conjunction with industry to construct machine guards on these sides of the fire. Helicopters continued to bucket the fire.

To the west, the Momich Lake fire was at 6,436 hectares and classified as out of control. An evacuation alert remained in effect for two properties on the Adams East FSR and surrounding area. The BCWS said increased fire behaviour was seen on Aug. 5 on the northeast side of the fire, high up on the hills, and that industry partners have been working to create a machine guard around the majority of the fire. Progress had been made on the guards on the south and western sides, supported by ground crews.

