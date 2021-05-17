Volunteers with the Shuswap’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 have been training, and getting vaccinated, in preparation for the 2021 boating season. (Contributed)

Volunteers with the Shuswap’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 have been training, and getting vaccinated, in preparation for the 2021 boating season. (Contributed)

Shuswap’s marine rescue crew reaches milestone, prepares for summer

Hundreds rescued or provided assistance since 2012

Reflecting on its operations since the Sicamous-based Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 started in 2012, Rob Sutherland realized he’d missed a milestone.

According to the station leader, in January 2021 the Shuswap’s on-water rescue crew had completed 300 missions totalling 1,882.5 hours. After that, Sutherland delved into other statistics of importance to Station 106.

Among them: RCMSAR volunteers, with BC Health Services personnel, saved 376 people, while volunteers assisted 200 people; 72 per cent of RCMSAR missions were medical rescues due to boating accidents, falls and slips; RCMSAR volunteers contributed 26,731.59 person hours to the Shuswap communities, completed 299 classroom sessions and 731 training exercises, and completed 1,444 activities (from oil changes to boating safety displays and school sessions) totalling 4,245.8 hours. Sutherland added most missions occurred during the weekend between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m., and 2 to 9 p.m. during August.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting gatherings and, therefore, training opportunities, RCMSAR volunteers have been busy this year with training to get up to speed on certification. Since December 2020, the number of Station #106’s 22 volunteers with up-to-date certification has risen from seven to 20.

“We have run the following critical courses this past spring to ensure our Marine SAR capability, with all members successfully completing them,” commented Sutherland.

Station 106’s fast response craft, the Tolonen, is also undergoing an upgrade. It will be getting a new advanced radar and chart plotter package which Sutherland said will “enhance our high speed response at night and in restricted visibility.”

The public will benefit from the addition of three new Kids Don’t Float PFD loaner kiosks, this year – two in Enderby along the river and one at Shannon Beach near Eagle Bay. This brings the number of kiosks in the region to 18.

Sutherland said fundraising efforts continue for a boathouse facility that would house Station 106’s vessels below with training facilities upstairs. The current plan is to build the boathouse over three phases instead of one.

“We are obviously looking for alternate donors and grant opportunities,” said Sutherland.

Another way Station 106 members have prepared for the summer boating season was by getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“All Station 106 members are relieved to have received their first shot of the vaccine knowing that this summer we will be in close contact with casualties,” said Sutherland, who expects most volunteers will have had their second dose by late June/early July.

Search and RescueShuswap Lake

Previous story
Penticton beach brawl results in one arrest but no charges
Next story
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Just Posted

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Vernon local Ryan Lazar – who specializes in 2D background design and 3D animation – is ready to start his career after a tough yet rewarding two years of studies. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students get animated at graduation

‘The pandemic has resulted in more video consumption and the animation industry is so hot right now because of it’

Salmon Arm RCMP seize a handgun, drugs and cash at a Silver Creek property on Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)
Police seize handgun, drugs and cash at a Shuswap property

Salmon Arm RCMP said warrant for Silver Creek revealed cannabis, possible cocaine, magic mushrooms

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 1 on May 16, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seek persons who transported injured driver, motorcycle to hospital

Motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Volunteers with the Shuswap’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 have been training, and getting vaccinated, in preparation for the 2021 boating season. (Contributed)
Shuswap’s marine rescue crew reaches milestone, prepares for summer

Hundreds rescued or provided assistance since 2012

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Barriere RCMP nabbed two suspects who were allegedly breaking into cabins in McLure. (File photo)
Thieves nabbed by Barriere Mounties during McLure break-ins

Police Service Dog Kody instrumental in making the arrest

(File photo)
Repeated cougar sighting on Okanagan Rail Trail

Plenty of bear sightings around the valley too

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

RCMP vest
Penticton beach brawl results in one arrest but no charges

People took to social media after a fight broke out at the fire pits at Okanagan Lake Saturday

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Hells Angels prospect sentenced to 9 months in jail for aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to the downtown Kelowna assault earlier this month

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with Shuswap members, rescued three kayakers near Lumby Sunday, May 16, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
3 kayakers rescued in North Okanagan

Shuswap, Vernon search and rescue teams make swift-water rescue Sunday

Most Read