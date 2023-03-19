The Seymour Arm wharf was closed to the public in October 2022 because of structural safety issues. (CSRD image)

Shuswap’s Seymour Arm Community Wharf receives funding to fix damage

CSRD funding adds to community group contribution, totalling $300k

The Seymour Arm Community Wharf will get much-needed repairs, thanks to Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors.

The board voted unanimously to provide $180,000 to the project, allocated from the Electoral Area E Community Works Fund. This means there won’t be any direct impact on the 2023 tax rates for the area.

This contribution adds to the $120,000 that came from the non-profit Seymour Arm Community Association to help the project move forward as soon as possible.

The wharf was closed to the public in October 2022 because of structural safety issues.

The community association had approached the CSRD for further financial help, reads a media release, because the wharf supports boaters and is a key piece of emergency response infrastructure as the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue base 106 boats use the wharf.

“This is a critical community asset for safety and tourism,” said Electoral Area F Director Jay Simpson in the release.

The community association can now get quotes for the wharf’s deck work and start the project with board approval and support.

READ MORE: Sicamous, Chase, CSRD to benefit from $1 billion provincial grant fund

READ MORE: Grant supports section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Armstrong

