Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)

Sicamous residents will be able to vote by mail in the upcoming local government election.

The district has announced for the upcoming municipal election, eligible voters will be able to cast their votes for mayor and council via mail-in ballot.

Those interested in voting by mail need to register for their voting package by Oct. 7. This can be done at the district’s municipal hall at 446 Main St.

Mail-in ballots will also be available to residents of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). Eligible voters in the regional district will be required to submit an application to vote by mail. The CSRD says more information on mail-in ballots will be provided closer to the election date.

Eligible voters in seven electoral areas within the CSRD, including the new Electoral Area G, will elect one person to the position of director. In the event there is only one candidate in any of the electoral areas, that person will be acclaimed to the director position.

Nomination packages are now available from the District of Sicamous and the CSRD.

The 2022 general local elections take place on Oct. 15, with the nomination period beginning on Aug. 30.

Nomination packages for School District 83 are available at the District of Sicamous, the City of Enderby, the City of Armstrong, the Township of Spallumcheen, the City of Salmon Arm, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the SD83 District Education Support Centre.

Nominations for trustee Electoral Area 1 (City of Armstrong/ Township of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), Area 2 (City of Armstrong/ Township of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), and Area 3 (CSRD Areas C & F) will be accepted at the SD83 District Education Support Centre from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, excluding weekends and statutory holidays.

Nominations for Trustee Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm) will be accepted at Salmon Arm’s city hall from 9 a.m. Aug. 30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, excluding weekends and statutory holidays.

Elections will be held for all five trustee seats on the SD83 Board of Education.

Each elected position with municipal councils, and the CSRD and SD83 boards, is for a four-year term. Elections are conducted according to the rules and regulations set out in the Local Government Act which governs local government elections throughout British Columbia.

More information for the 2022 local government election can be found on the Sicamous, CSRD and School District 83 websites.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictSicamous