Sicamous drew visitors from all over the world in 2018. (File Photo)

Sicamous and District Visitor Centre assisted over 500 European guests in 2018

Visitors from Sweden, Australia, Germany, Israel stopped by for help at the visitor centre

Sicamous drew visitors from all over the world in 2018.

Stats kept by the Sicamous and District Visitor Centre show the community on the eastern shore of Shuswap Lake appeals to travellers from all over the world.

“We’ve got signatures in our guest book from Quebec, Massachusetts, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Holland, New Zealand, Belgium, Britain and Israel, though we have had visitors from numerous other countries as well,” a statement from the visitor centre reads.

Read More: Sicamous Greyhound stop moves to visitor’s centre

All told, 4,113 people, including locals, dropped into the visitor centre to ask for information in 2018. The largest segment of visitors were the 1,205 who came from other parts of B.C. Local users of the visitor centre’s services totalled 1,162 and 746 Albertans visited. The number of Albertan visitors peaks in July.

European visitors also frequently passed through the visitor centre’s doors 552 in total.

According to information provided by the visitor centre, European guests were most prevalent in the shoulder season and had lots of questions about salmon.

Read More: Visitor Centre numbers see small upswing

2018 saw 27 visitors from Washington State, seven from California and an additional 58 from other U.S. states and Mexico.

Not all of the travellers are just passing through; the visitor centre received an inquiry from a man from Las Vegas who plans to spend two or three months in Sicamous in the spring and summer.

Rounding out the total are 113 visitors from Asia and Australia and 14 from other far-flung places of origin.

The Visitor Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Between the may long weekend and June 30 they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and for the months of July and August they are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Students create interactive experience for provincial park
Next story
B.C. home to third most train derailments across Canada

Just Posted

Sicamous and District Visitor Centre assisted over 500 European guests in 2018

Visitors from Sweden, Australia, Germany, Israel stopped by for help at the visitor centre

Students create interactive experience for provincial park

QR Codes will let hikers see Tsutswecw Provincial Park through Chase Secondary students’ eyes

Salmon Arm to host groundbreaking meeting with First Nations

First meeting part of milestone communications agreement between governments

Shuswap experiences coldest February in 83 years

Arctic air, keeping region cold and dry throughout the month, expected to continue into March

School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Adams Lake band to expand Chief Atahm language school, ground breaking March 4

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Okanagan man attacked during break and enter

Residents are reporting police are looking for a possible armed individual

Most Read