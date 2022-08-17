Sicamous and Salmon Arm hosting info sessions for prospective mayor and council candidates

The District of Sicamous and the City of Salmon Arm are hosting information sessions Wednesday evening for anyone interested in running for council.
Salmon Arm’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 in council chambers at city hall. According to the city, the session will provide general information about what to expect before, during and after the election, including the responsibilities of elected officials and the expected time commitment. Staff will be available to answer questions.
Registration is not required to attend.
The Sicamous information session runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in council chambers at the municipal hall. This session will provide prospective candidates an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the election process and role of elected officials.
For Sicamous, nomination packages are available online at www.sicamous.ca, and at the municipal hall. In Salmon Arm, nomination packages are available at city hall.
The nomination period begins Tuesday, Aug. 30. Local general elections take place on Saturday, Oct. 15.
