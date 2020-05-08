Sicamous announces cancellation of public events during the summer

The fireworks display lights up the bay near Sicamous to finish the night on July 1, 2019. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News) The fireworks display lights up the bay near Sicamous to finish the night on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

As in most of B.C.’s other communities, large summer events in Sicamous have become a casualty of provincial efforts aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Terry Rysz said keeping with the guidelines from the provincial government, all of the major annual summer events Sicamous hosts have been cancelled. Cancelled events include Canada Day celebrations, the Sicamous Strength Fest and Bike Days.

Rysz said the cancellation of events is a shame as Sicamous is a tourist town but the district has to comply with the direction it is receiving.

“I can tell you that the annual events put on by the district such as Canada Day and Family Fun Day are some of the most favourite things we get to do each and every year. However, this year we will regretfully be cancelling all our major events,” Rysz said in a videotaped statement.

Rysz said district staff are optimistic that they may be able to put on some smaller events like Movies in the Park, but he said promises couldn’t be made just yet.

