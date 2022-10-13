Sicamous applying to ALC to continue using district property as dog park

The District of Sicamous is once again applying to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to continue using property that serves as the community’s dog park as such as well as for other events.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, council authorized the submission of a non-farm use application to the ALC, to continue using a portion of the property at 1450 Solsqua-Sicamous Road as the dog park, and for events such as the Monashee Music Festival and the Kekult Festival.

District development services manager Scott Beeching explained the ALC last gave authorization for non-farm use on the property in 2017. That was good for up until Sept. 20, 2022.

With the new non-farm use application, staff proposed a range of uses be accommodated, including a dog park, community garden, cultural activities, entertainment/events (festivals, shows, fairs, sporting events, tournaments) and associated temporary uses (dry camping, vending, outhouses, security).

In a report to council, staff noted the property offers limited agricultural potential due to existing permanent uses (public works buildings and maintenance yard, and the district’s wastewater treatment facility), and that potential impacts to the agricultural value of the land will be mitigated by: infrastructure being temporary; limited vehicle access; a limit of 10 events per year; the requirement of a facilities use permit and/or noise bylaw approval; and returning the site to its previous condition or better.

“The district has successfully hosted community events and uses for the past nine years, in accordance with ALC approval conditions,” reads the report.

Beeching said it will be up to the ALC to determine the duration of the non-farm use if approved.

