The Sicamous and District Rec Centre is due for some upgrades but further funding needs to be approved. (File photo)

Sicamous arena upgrade project grows, funding approval needed

An additional $100,000 needed to complete expanded project

Upgrades at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre will cost more than anticipated and require the approval of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

Work to build the CSRD arena a new covered walkway, and make improvements to counter-tops and plumbing fixtures in change rooms and bathrooms proved to be more costly than what was budgeted for due to increases in the scope of the projects.

Deviating from the initial plan, a second covered walkway over the players’ entrance to the building was identified as a good addition to the project. Widening of the sidewalk and alterations to the existing main entrance were also identified as priorities. According to a CSRD report up for discussion at the regional district’s Aug. 20 meeting, the new covered walkway is necessary from both safety and building maintenance perspectives.

The CSRD initially budgeted $110,000 for the project. The lowest bid for the project, with the additions, came in at $173,848.

The report states that when examining washroom and change room upgrades, it was decided the plumbing fixture upgrades should be expanded to improve the washrooms on the second floor of the arena. The contractor recommended toilets and sinks be upgraded to water-efficient models. Aging plumbing valves were also identified for replacement.

Fourteen-thousand dollars had been budgeted for the washroom upgrades but a low bid of $24,995 was returned.

The expanded arena upgrade plans will be before the CSRD board at their Aug, 20 meeting. The board will have to vote on the approval of an additional expenditure of up to $100,000 from the Sicamous and District Rec Centre reserve fund if the upgrades are to proceed as planned. Regional district staff have recommended that the board authorize the funding.


