Sicamous asks people to use face masks, not police others

Face masks recemmended for any indoor public place where physical distancing isn’t possible

The District of Sicamous is following a trend set by governments around the world by requesting more use of face masks in public spaces.

In a recently-launched campaign, the district asked residents and visitors to wear masks when they are in indoor public places where two-metre physical distancing is not easily maintained. The use of masks is endorsed by the district’s council and staff.

Read More: Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Read More: ‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

While the use of masks is suggested, a statement from the district asks that people respect those who choose not to wear one and those who cannot for health reasons.

“While wearing a mask is about protecting those around us, it is not necessarily helpful to police others by condemning them for not wearing a mask,” the statement fro the district reads.

“COVID-19 has called upon all of us to find more grace, empathy and patience for one another and we ask you to continue to do so.”

The recommended use of face masks joins other anti-COVID-19 measures employed by the district and the local chamber of commerce, including new procedures for visitors to municipal hall and the purchasing of hand sanitizer and signs that were distributed to local businesses.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

Just Posted

Sicamous asks people to use face masks, not police others

Face masks recemmended for any indoor public place where physical distancing isn’t possible

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Okanagan COVID-19 case count growth slows

BCCDC data shows a stark contrast between Okanagan-specific numbers released in July and August

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district answers return-to-class questions

School District 83 shares current information ahead of its full safety plan

Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

Interior Health said in a statement the staff members were at an off-site training session

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Kelowna animal rights activist speaks out amid charges in 2019 Abbotsford hog-farm protest

Amy Soranno, along with three other activists, will appear in court on Sept. 3

UPDATE: Lake Country man reunited with missing parrot

The Senegal parrot escaped from her cage Wednesday evening and was found Friday afternoon

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Most Read