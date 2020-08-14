Sicamous asks people to use face masks, not police others

The District of Sicamous is following a trend set by governments around the world by requesting more use of face masks in public spaces.

In a recently-launched campaign, the district asked residents and visitors to wear masks when they are in indoor public places where two-metre physical distancing is not easily maintained. The use of masks is endorsed by the district’s council and staff.

Read More: Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Read More: ‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

While the use of masks is suggested, a statement from the district asks that people respect those who choose not to wear one and those who cannot for health reasons.

“While wearing a mask is about protecting those around us, it is not necessarily helpful to police others by condemning them for not wearing a mask,” the statement fro the district reads.

“COVID-19 has called upon all of us to find more grace, empathy and patience for one another and we ask you to continue to do so.”

The recommended use of face masks joins other anti-COVID-19 measures employed by the district and the local chamber of commerce, including new procedures for visitors to municipal hall and the purchasing of hand sanitizer and signs that were distributed to local businesses.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous