Sicamous beach hit with water quality advisory

Interior Health says to avoid swimming until further notice

Interior Health has released a water quality notice for the Sicamous beach area, saying bacterial counts are higher than usual and swimming should be avoided until further notice. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Interior Health and the Town of Sicamous have released a beach water quality advisory for the Sicamous beach and other swimming spots near Sicamous.

Bacterial counts are reported to exceed Health Canada guidelines for safe swimming and as such Interior Health advises keeping out of the water until further notice to avoid getting sick or coming down with a bacterial infection.

District staff will sample the water quality frequently in the coming days and will release another notice when the current swimming advisory is lifted.

This current swimming advisory comes a day after reports of blue-green algae on Shuswap lake near Salmon Arm.

For more information phone 250-836-2477 or visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

