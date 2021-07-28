Sicamous Beach Park to be location of art project

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union funding the project for its 75th anniversary

People line the shore and pedestrian bridge at Sicamous Beach Park. (File photo)

Sicamous Beach Park will will have some art added to its already beautiful scenery in 2022.

The park was selected by the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) for its 75th anniversary legacy art project.

SASCU is commissioning an artist — or team of artists — to the tune of $75,000 for the design, fabrication and installation of an art project.

A call to experienced artists for their expression of interest has been issued by SASCU, with a deadline of August 31. The credit union is seeking ideas that reflect community values like “people helping people.”

The District of Sicamous thanked SASCU for the project’s funding and said its estimated time of completion is spring 2022.

