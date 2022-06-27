Sicamous Beach Park washrooms vandalized

District asks community to step up and help care for washrooms

The new Sicamous Beach Park washrooms have been vandalized several times since opening this spring.

Now, the District of Sicamous is asking that the community come together to help take care of the new building and report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

Improvements to the Sicamous Beach Park were funded by the district and the province with $447,000 contributed through the Community Economic Resilience Stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

Improvements included:

* Washroom facility with more stalls and a family restroom

* Concession to be operated by the Sicamous Visitor’s Centre this summer

* Outdoor pergola and seating area

* New playground equipment

* Upgraded landscaping and irrigation

Report any suspicious activity or vandalism to the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 (1125 Paradise Ave).

