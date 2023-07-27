The inside of the Sicamous community bio-heat facility, showing the boiler that will provide heating services. (DOS photo)

Sicamous bio-fuel heating facility nearing completion

Boiler that turns wood waste into fuel for heating to have minor work completed by fall

An alternative energy heating option should be online in time for winter in Sicamous.

The district’s community bio-fuel facility is nearing completion, announced the district in a July 25 media release. A temporary soft start was conducted and the system is expected to be fully operational later this year to service the district’s industrial park.

The bio-fuel facility will have the capacity to supply energy in the form of hot water, between 60 and 80 C at a flow rate of 35 cubic metres per hour. The district anticipates the base energy rate will be 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

If the boiler is down, backup measures are in place including a full propane backup system and a generator that will keep pumps running. This means the system can still function during a power outage, explained the district.

More minor adjustments will continue over the summer and into fall.

The public works department can be contacted at 250-836-4105 with questions or inquiries about connecting to the bio-heat facility.

