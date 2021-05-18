Sicamous bridge completion pushed to spring 2022

Delays on the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge project have pushed the anticipated completion to early spring of 2022.

At its May 12 meeting, District of Sicamous council received an update on the ongoing project from Brandon Barker from ISL Engineering. Barker said about 56 per cent of the work had been completed by the contractor, with about $1.8 million worth of work remaining. As of May 1, the project cost totalled $3.7 million.

The district will see a saving of $188,000 from not having to relocate water and sanitary lines that run along the bridge.

Commenting on construction challenges, Barker mentioned in-stream works such as riprap couldn’t be completed in the allotted time this year (not impacting fish habitat), and would be completed in the fall. At one point there was a problem with non-compliant concrete. Another challenge, said Barker, is the size of the staging area and the fact that some of the work, such as concrete and rebar, needs to be done in stages, limiting how many people can be working at one time.

Barker estimated the concrete decking work would begin this July.

The district has warned that wait times of up to 90 minutes for crossing the bridge can be expected between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Tuesday, May 18, to Friday, May 21.

Read more: Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge work on pace for June 2021 completion

Read more: Solsqua-Sicamous bridge closing temporarily for geotechnical assessment

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sicamous